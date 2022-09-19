Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Short Interest Down 19.1% in August

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 635,600 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 785,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ares Acquisition by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,737,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after purchasing an additional 52,667 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,922,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after buying an additional 1,190,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ares Acquisition by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,269,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after buying an additional 267,144 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Ares Acquisition by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 950,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 249,615 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $7,737,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

Ares Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:AAC remained flat at $9.93 on Monday. 26,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,022. Ares Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.