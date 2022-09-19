Arden Trust Co Sells 57 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Charter Communications to $388.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $676.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $622.21.

Shares of CHTR traded down $9.09 on Monday, reaching $368.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,249. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $371.61 and a 12-month high of $769.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $483.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

