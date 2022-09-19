Arden Trust Co Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Arden Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.3% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $59.61. 158,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,872,533. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $257.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

