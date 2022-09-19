Arden Trust Co Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,412 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.86. 159,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,185,278. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The company has a market cap of $145.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.95.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

