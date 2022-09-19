Arden Trust Co Purchases 424 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,423,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in S&P Global by 37.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 8.7% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $343.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,472. The stock has a market cap of $114.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $365.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.93.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

