Arden Trust Co Invests $1.31 Million in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.5% during the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 51.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of APO stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.18. The company had a trading volume of 46,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,620. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average is $56.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.72.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

