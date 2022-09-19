Arden Trust Co Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,687 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $98.77. The company had a trading volume of 39,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,546,237. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.61 and a twelve month high of $116.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.82 and a 200-day moving average of $103.14.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

