Arden Trust Co Has $3.22 Million Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $378,345,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 30,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,208,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,226 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 54,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQD stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.23. 197,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,697,920. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.43. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.73 and a 1-year high of $136.21.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

