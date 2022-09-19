Arden Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $499.14. The stock had a trading volume of 19,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,536. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.91 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $202.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

