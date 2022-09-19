Arden Trust Co Boosts Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in TC Energy by 24,616.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,476,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 21,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,574,000 after acquiring an additional 164,774 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TRP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,278. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.73.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 110.28%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

TC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.