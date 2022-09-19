Arden Trust Co Boosts Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903,604 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 78.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,423,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,337,000 after buying an additional 1,066,121 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 727,469 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,399,000. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,957,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $112.60. The stock had a trading volume of 994,013 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.84.

