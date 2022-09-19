Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $413.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $55.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $1.08. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 407.91% and a negative return on equity of 78.54%. The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,883 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 114.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 913,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,376,000 after buying an additional 488,123 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 190.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 142,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after buying an additional 120,744 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

