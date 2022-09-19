Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 212 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $176.71 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $153.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

