Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 5,706 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,962,000 after buying an additional 37,857,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $676,148,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $348,749,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Enbridge by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,387,000 after buying an additional 5,794,908 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Enbridge by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,801,000 after buying an additional 4,054,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

NYSE ENB opened at $40.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.94. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

