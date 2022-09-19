Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 237,843 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Snap-on by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 413,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,998,000 after purchasing an additional 210,659 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,145,000 after buying an additional 182,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 705.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,904,000 after buying an additional 137,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 296,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,997,000 after buying an additional 137,474 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNA shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Activity

Snap-on Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $215.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $235.36.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

