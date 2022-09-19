Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Orcam Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $42.72. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $52.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

