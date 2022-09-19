Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 627.4% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $109.95 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.92 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.161 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

