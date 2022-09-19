Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.30% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6,061.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Shares of GEM stock opened at $27.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.94. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $38.77.

