ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Increased to C$29.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.75 to C$23.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.46.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,679. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.28.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

