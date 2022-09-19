ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.18.

AETUF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.75 to C$23.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $14.20 on Monday. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.28.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.0932 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.08. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

