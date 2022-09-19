AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Bought by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after acquiring an additional 237,377 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,869,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,631,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,839,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,083,000 after buying an additional 17,010 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,836,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,754,000 after purchasing an additional 223,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,159,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,207,000 after purchasing an additional 373,861 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,660.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,660.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AptarGroup Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.75. 5,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,270. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.25 and its 200 day moving average is $108.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.03 and a 12 month high of $135.81.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.31%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading

