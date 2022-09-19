Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Short Interest Down 17.6% in August

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 5,750,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $81,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 493,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,993,037.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. B. Riley raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

APLE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.76. 2,889,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,197. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.37%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

