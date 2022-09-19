Anoncoin (ANC) Price Hits $0.0130 on Top Exchanges

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anoncoin has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Anoncoin has a total market cap of $27,357.13 and approximately $1.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,817.87 or 1.79999999 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

iBank (IBANK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universe (UNIV) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. Telegram | Discord | Github | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

