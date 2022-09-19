Anime Token Trading 23.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ANI)

Anime Token (ANI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Anime Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Anime Token has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. Anime Token has a total market cap of $45,461.66 and approximately $18,916.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dimecoin (DIME) traded 61.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000053 BTC.
- MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ZestCoin (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- DimeCoin (DIME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BighanCoin (BIGHAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Anime Token Coin Profile
Anime Token (CRYPTO:ANI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Anime Token
Receive News & Updates for Anime Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anime Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.