AnimalGo (GOM2) Trading 13% Lower Over Last Week

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One AnimalGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $9.18 million and $891,281.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,463.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00058109 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010460 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00062859 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00078816 BTC.

GOM2 is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. Telegram | KakaoTalk | Naver | YouTube “

