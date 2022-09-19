Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Purchased by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,513 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $910,682,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $521,743,000 after purchasing an additional 398,027 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $444,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,914 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% during the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $143,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,246,141 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $134,902,000 after purchasing an additional 190,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.91. 22,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,172. The firm has a market cap of $98.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average of $55.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $47.23 and a 12 month high of $67.91.

Several research firms have weighed in on BUD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.28.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

