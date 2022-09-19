Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the August 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance
Shares of FINS stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.48. 62,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,121. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $17.79.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
