Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the August 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FINS stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.48. 62,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,121. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 73,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 13.8% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

