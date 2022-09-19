Analyzing Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) & Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Credo Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $777.55 million 1.18 $453.16 million $16.03 2.11 Credo Technology Group $106.48 million 16.06 -$22.18 million N/A N/A

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Credo Technology Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 1 1 0 2.50 Credo Technology Group 0 0 8 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Credo Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.33%. Credo Technology Group has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.84%. Given Credo Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Credo Technology Group is more favorable than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Credo Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 58.28% 12.93% 8.46% Credo Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.3% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor beats Credo Technology Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding. The company also provides power ICs that deliver power, as well as control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its power ICs are used in flat panel displays, TVs, Notebooks, graphic cards, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment. In addition, the company offers aMOS5 MOSFET for quick charger, adapter, PC power, server, industrial power, telecom, and datacenter applications; and Transient Voltage Suppressors for laptops, televisions, and other electronic devices. Further, it provides EZBuck regulators; SOA MOSFET for hot swap applications; RigidCSP for battery management; and Type-C power delivery protection switches. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.