Analysts Set Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target at $453.33

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $453.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Stephens cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $288.52 on Monday. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $283.72 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $317.48 and a 200-day moving average of $344.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

