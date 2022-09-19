Analysts Set UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Target Price at $23.21

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.21.

PATH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UiPath from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,103. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

UiPath Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 5.3% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in UiPath by 16.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,484 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in UiPath by 7.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 11.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in UiPath by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PATH opened at $14.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

