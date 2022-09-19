Analysts Set UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Target Price at $23.21

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.21.
PATH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UiPath from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Insider Activity at UiPath
In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,103. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of UiPath
UiPath Price Performance
NYSE PATH opened at $14.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.
UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
UiPath Company Profile
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UiPath (PATH)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.