Analysts Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target at $62.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.07.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 0.9 %

OLLI stock opened at $57.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $75.27. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,006,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,365,000 after buying an additional 518,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after buying an additional 620,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,652,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.2% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,318,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,471,000 after buying an additional 357,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,223,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,630,000 after buying an additional 292,977 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

