Analysts Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target at $62.00

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.07.
OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance
Shares of OLLI opened at $57.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $75.27.
Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,006,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,365,000 after purchasing an additional 518,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after purchasing an additional 620,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.2% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,318,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,471,000 after purchasing an additional 357,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,223,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,630,000 after purchasing an additional 292,977 shares during the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
