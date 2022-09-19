Analysts Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target at $62.00

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.07.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of OLLI opened at $57.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $75.27.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,006,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,365,000 after purchasing an additional 518,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after purchasing an additional 620,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.2% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,318,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,471,000 after purchasing an additional 357,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,223,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,630,000 after purchasing an additional 292,977 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

