Analysts Set Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Target Price at $8.15

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.15.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ENLAY. HSBC lowered shares of Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.30 ($5.41) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($9.39) to €8.50 ($8.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Enel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enel from €9.25 ($9.44) to €9.75 ($9.95) in a report on Monday, June 13th.
OTCMKTS ENLAY opened at $4.90 on Monday. Enel has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76.
Enel Company Profile
Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.
