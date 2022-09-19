Analysts Set Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Target Price at $353.33

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $353.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDNNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 360 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 385 to SEK 390 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Boliden AB (publ) Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BDNNY opened at $64.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.64. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $55.19 and a 52-week high of $108.20.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.