Analysts Set Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Target Price at $78.64

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Alcoa Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $42.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.60.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Alcoa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Alcoa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

