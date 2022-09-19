Analysts’ New Coverage for September 19th (AAMC, AAU, AGIL, AON, APTO, BKTI, BLIN, CLBS, CWYUF, ENDP)

Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, September 19th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Altisource Asset Management Co alerts:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of. They issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF). Industrial Alliance Securities issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF). Industrial Alliance Securities issued a buy rating and a C$19.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Bank Of America (Bofa) initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD). Bank Of America (Bofa) issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS). They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

TD Securities began coverage on shares of Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF). The firm issued a buy rating and a C$16.50 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL). They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT). They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.