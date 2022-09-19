Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Short Interest Update

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 751,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Amplify Energy Price Performance
Shares of Amplify Energy stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $7.43. 689,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,612. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. Amplify Energy has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.79 million, a PE ratio of 148.60 and a beta of 2.54.
Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $121.78 million for the quarter.
Amplify Energy Company Profile
Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.
