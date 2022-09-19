American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives $8.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.78.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMWL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
Insider Transactions at American Well
In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $629,135.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,373,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,940,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $629,135.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,373,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,940,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $50,923.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 810,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,906.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 847,793 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,677 in the last ninety days. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Well
American Well Stock Performance
AMWL opened at $3.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. American Well has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -0.06.
American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). American Well had a negative net margin of 90.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $64.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Well Company Profile
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Well (AMWL)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.