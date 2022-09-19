American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives $8.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.78.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMWL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $629,135.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,373,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,940,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $629,135.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,373,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,940,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $50,923.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 810,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,906.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 847,793 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,677 in the last ninety days. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 13.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 699,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 80,283 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 25,710 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 185.8% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after buying an additional 894,953 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,674,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after buying an additional 141,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

AMWL opened at $3.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. American Well has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -0.06.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). American Well had a negative net margin of 90.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $64.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

