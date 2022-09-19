American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $21,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,058,165,000 after purchasing an additional 906,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,331,000 after purchasing an additional 702,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,938,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE AWK traded down $1.75 on Monday, reaching $146.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,597. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.22.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Barclays decreased their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. HSBC reduced their target price on American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.