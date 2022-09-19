American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Short Interest Down 18.1% in August

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the August 15th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.29.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.61 on Monday, hitting $247.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,915. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $294.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.74 and a 200 day moving average of $253.66. The company has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.6% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 139.8% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1,115.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after buying an additional 58,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

