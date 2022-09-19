American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,068,764,000 after purchasing an additional 824,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after buying an additional 1,550,683 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after buying an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,560,871,000 after buying an additional 112,662 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 0.7 %

AMT traded down $1.66 on Monday, reaching $244.23. 15,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,587. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.74 and its 200-day moving average is $253.66. The company has a market cap of $113.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $297.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.29.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.