American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in American Tower by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in American Tower by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 1,115.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in American Tower by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $243.74. 4,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,587. The company has a market cap of $113.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $297.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.29.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

