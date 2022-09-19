American Manganese (CVE:AMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.39

American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 267843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

American Manganese Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$107.98 million and a PE ratio of -4.78.

About American Manganese

(Get Rating)

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on developing and commercializing a hydrometallurgical process for recycling lithium-ion batteries. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.