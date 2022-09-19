America First Investment Advisors LLC Sells 544 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

America First Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada makes up 5.7% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $17,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 19.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $223,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $941,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 4.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 275,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,927,000 after buying an additional 12,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.38.
Franco-Nevada Price Performance
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franco-Nevada (FNV)
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.