America First Investment Advisors LLC Sells 544 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

America First Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada makes up 5.7% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $17,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 19.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $223,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $941,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 4.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 275,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,927,000 after buying an additional 12,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.12. 91,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,859. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.29. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.64. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $115.44 and a 12 month high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.