America First Investment Advisors LLC Sells 439 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

America First Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Royal Gold comprises approximately 4.8% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Royal Gold worth $15,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Royal Gold by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after buying an additional 27,488 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Royal Gold by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,831,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Royal Gold by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after buying an additional 54,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.47. The stock had a trading volume of 23,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,038. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.64 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.52 and its 200 day moving average is $116.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

