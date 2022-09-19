America First Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.3% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,127.7% during the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 75,849 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.3% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.00. 482,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,872,533. The firm has a market cap of $259.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

