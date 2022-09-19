AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Short Interest Up 20.0% in August

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AMCON Distributing Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DIT traded up $16.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585. The stock has a market cap of $117.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.80. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $122.85 and a fifty-two week high of $270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.51.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $10.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $550.58 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 20.88%.

AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. CM Management LLC lifted its position in AMCON Distributing by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

