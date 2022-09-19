AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Up 2.9%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.34 and last traded at $9.24. Approximately 215,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 47,647,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMC. Citigroup decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77.

AMC Entertainment Cuts Dividend

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 162.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Entertainment

In other news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 12,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 183,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,806,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,032,000 after acquiring an additional 29,321 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $358,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Stories

