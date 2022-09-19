Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 million, a P/E ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

