Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Cowen

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from $191.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

NYSE:AMR opened at $130.62 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.14 and a 200 day moving average of $143.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.89 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 172.73% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 82.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 2.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total transaction of $2,500,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,739 shares in the company, valued at $12,624,176.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 791,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,433,000 after buying an additional 636,230 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,629,000 after purchasing an additional 568,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,204,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,755,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

